Cairo High School athlete Riko Nelson helps save family from fire

CAIRO, Ill. — As he stepped out his front door Thursday night, Riko Nelson did not know the next few minutes would lead him to be hailed as a local hero.

The senior Cairo High School basketball player found himself facing a fully-involved structure fire across the street at 2411 Park Ave., and with no first responders in sight, the 18-year-old leaped into action.

High-speed winds had carried flames from the structure fire to a second house at 2415 Park Ave., where a family of three had been sleeping for about an hour and a half.

As the second structure became engulfed in flames, Nelson called for his father and dialed 911, then ran toward the blazing fire and awakened the family inside by banging on the door.

Tyrus Davis, Yolanda Lyas and her 14-year-old daughter, Gabriella, escaped with their lives after being evacuated by Nelson, but the family lost everything inside the home.

“We’ve still got each other, and that’s all that matters,” Lyas said Tuesday as she stood outside the ashes of her former home of five years. Still, the mother mentioned a few irreplaceable items the fire consumed — memories of her children growing up, diplomas and awards.

After evacuating, Davis said he ran to the other home where the fire began and kicked in the door to make sure the home was unoccupied.

Teea Ferrell was at work when the fire burned through her home of six years. Ferrell said her children sometimes stay at home under the care of a babysitter while she works, but on the night of the fire they were at their grandmother’s house.