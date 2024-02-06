Cairo bridge to reopen ahead of schedule

The bridge carrying U.S. 51 over the Ohio River between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky, commonly known as the Cairo Bridge, will reopen to one-lane traffic sometime Wednesday afternoon, five days ahead of schedule.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the bridge will “most likely” reopen around 3 p.m. Wednesday, “but that could vary based on the addition of new pavement striping and other factors.”

The work was expected to last until the end of August.

The 84-year-old span closed to all traffic Aug. 1 to allow for extensive maintenance along almost 2 miles of the Kentucky approach embankment. The closure also helped accelerate deck and joint work on the bridge that began June 10.

While the bridge is expected to reopen Wednesday, it will continue to be restricted to one-lane traffic with alternating flow controlled by automated signals until around Oct. 1. The bridge will also have a strictly-enforced 8-foot, 6-inch vehicle width restriction.