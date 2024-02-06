All sections
March 9, 2021

Cairo bridge to close for safety inspection

The annual safety inspection of the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo, Illinois, will close that span to all traffic, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closures are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. March 22 and extend through noon on March 25, and from 8 a.m. March 29 through noon on April 1. The bridge will be open to all traffic each night from 5 to 8.

Southeast Missourian

The annual safety inspection of the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo, Illinois, will close that span to all traffic, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closures are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. March 22 and extend through noon on March 25, and from 8 a.m. March 29 through noon on April 1. The bridge will be open to all traffic each night from 5 to 8.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From Missouri Department of Transportation

