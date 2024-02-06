Cairo bridge to close for safety inspection

The annual safety inspection of the U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo, Illinois, will close that span to all traffic, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closures are scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. March 22 and extend through noon on March 25, and from 8 a.m. March 29 through noon on April 1. The bridge will be open to all traffic each night from 5 to 8...