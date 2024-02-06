Cairo bridge to close for repairs

Repair work will close the U.S. 60/62 bridge at Cairo, Illinois, beginning at 7 p.m. Nov. 30, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The bridge will remain closed throughout the duration of work, which will include pier repairs and temporary shoring. Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 31, a news release stated. Message boards will be in place to guide motorists along alternate routes using U.S. 62 west, Interstate 57 north and Illinois Route 3.
All work is weather permitting. The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near the area. For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From the Missouri Department of Transportation
