Cairo bridge to close for repairs

The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo, Illinois, will be cosed for repairs, beginning at 7 a.m. June 3, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closure will extend through 5 p.m. June 13. Illinois road closure information is available at dot.il.gov or by calling District 9 Communications at 618-351-5248.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas.
For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.
-- From the Missouri Department of Transportation
