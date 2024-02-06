All sections
NewsMarch 7, 2023

Cairo bridge to close for inspection

CAIRO, Ill. — The U.S.60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed for inspection, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closure will be from Monday, March 20 to Thursday, March 23, and again from Monday, March 27 though Thursday, March 30. Message boards will be in place to direct traffic...

Southeast Missourian
CAIRO, Ill. — The U.S.60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River will be closed for inspection, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. The closure will be from Monday, March 20 to Thursday, March 23, and again from Monday, March 27 though Thursday, March 30. Message boards will be in place to direct traffic.

Local News

