Cairo bridge to close

The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo, Illinois, will be closed to all traffic Tuesday, Nov. 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation. A message board will be in place to direct traffic.
All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.
— From Missouri Department of Transportation
