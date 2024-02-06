All sections
NewsOctober 26, 2020

Cairo Bridge fully reopens

The Ohio River bridge connecting Cairo, Illinois, to Wickliffe, Kentucky, was reopened to normal two-way traffic flow Friday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC). The span, commonly known as the Cairo Bridge, had been limited to one lane of traffic since late August while work crews replaced bridge joints and sections of pavement...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
A tractor-trailer travels over the Ohio River on Sept. 11, 2019, via the U.S. 51 bridge between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky.
A tractor-trailer travels over the Ohio River on Sept. 11, 2019, via the U.S. 51 bridge between Cairo, Illinois, and Wickliffe, Kentucky.Southeast Missourian file

The Ohio River bridge connecting Cairo, Illinois, to Wickliffe, Kentucky, was reopened to normal two-way traffic flow Friday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

The span, commonly known as the Cairo Bridge, had been limited to one lane of traffic since late August while work crews replaced bridge joints and sections of pavement.

It was also closed to all traffic during the month of August to allow roadway improvements along the Kentucky approach to the bridge. That work included nearly 2 miles of new concrete surface, a section of new asphalt pavement raising the elevation of the driving surface, and reinforcement of shoulder areas.

The bridge carries U.S. highways 51, 60 and 62 between Illinois and Kentucky and carries about 7,000 vehicles over the Ohio River daily. About 35% of the vehicles crossing the bridge are commercial vehicles. That percentage increases during the harvest season as Kentucky farmers haul grain to elevators in Cairo and Mound City, Illinois.

Kyle Poat, chief engineer of the KYTC's District 1, said motorists had to endure nearly six months of work zone restrictions while crews completed bridge work.

"We know this bridge maintenance and repair project has created a lot of inconvenience for commuters, truckers and travelers," Poat said. "We thank everyone who endured the work zone restrictions as well as the extended detour during the closure."

Planning is underway for a new span to replace the Cairo Bridge, which opened in 1938. Construction on the new span is expected to start in the next five-to-10 years.

Motorists can learn more about the new bridge at www.us51bridge.com. The website also allows the public to submit comments about the project through Oct. 30.

Local News
