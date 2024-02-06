Cairo Bridge fully reopens

The Ohio River bridge connecting Cairo, Illinois, to Wickliffe, Kentucky, was reopened to normal two-way traffic flow Friday, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

The span, commonly known as the Cairo Bridge, had been limited to one lane of traffic since late August while work crews replaced bridge joints and sections of pavement.

It was also closed to all traffic during the month of August to allow roadway improvements along the Kentucky approach to the bridge. That work included nearly 2 miles of new concrete surface, a section of new asphalt pavement raising the elevation of the driving surface, and reinforcement of shoulder areas.

The bridge carries U.S. highways 51, 60 and 62 between Illinois and Kentucky and carries about 7,000 vehicles over the Ohio River daily. About 35% of the vehicles crossing the bridge are commercial vehicles. That percentage increases during the harvest season as Kentucky farmers haul grain to elevators in Cairo and Mound City, Illinois.