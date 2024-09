News March 24, 2020

Cairo bridge closed for safety inspection

CAIRO, Ill. -- The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River at Cairo will be closed to all traffic as crews perform an annual inspection of the structure. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced closures are scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. Monday through noon April 2, and from 8 a.m. April 6 through noon April 9. The bridge will be open to traffic from 5:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night...