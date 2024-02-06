Cairo boil-water order extended until further notice

A boil-water order in Cairo, Illinois, issued Thursday was extended until further notice Friday by Illinois American Water.

The water system is undergoing what Illinois American Water described as "around the clock" repairs to fix distribution leaks caused by recent extremely low temperatures. The leaks resulted in a loss of water pressure, which necessitated the boil-water order in the Cairo Water District's service area.

Mike Brown, operations superintendent for the Cairo Water District, said at least eight leaks in the distribution system have been isolated and said repair crews are "working hard in a challenging situation due to cold temps and snow cover."