Cairns, McDonald elected to Cape Girardeau School Board

Kyle McDonald, current school board president, has been reelected to another three-year term in the 4,330-student Cape Girardeau district.
Newcomer Paul Cairns was the top finisher of the five candidates running.
Two three-year seats were up in this year's cycle.
Cairns, a 1992 graduate of Cape Girardeau Central High School, is U.S. sales manager, targeted drug delivery, for Medtronic, a medical technology company.
McDonald, who has already served on the school board for 15 years, owns an insurance and financial services business -- Farmers Insurance, Kyle McDonald Agency.
Marcia L. "Lynn" Ware, who has served on the school board since 2012, finished third in the race for two seats.
Results will be made official when the county's verification board meets Friday to certify the results.
Turnout on Tuesday in Cape Girardeau County was one of the lowest in recent memory, as 4,498 voters cast ballots, or 8.57% of registered voters.
