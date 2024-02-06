Caid named acting sheriff of Mississippi County

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Chief deputy Branden Caid now is the acting Mississippi County sheriff.
While criminal proceedings are underway against Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, Caid will serve as acting sheriff, said Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker.
Caid, hired by Hutcheson to serve as chief deputy in the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in January, was named acting sheriff by the Mississippi County Commission.
Caid’s appointment was effective Monday.
Before Caid’s appointment, the position was held by Parker, who was made acting sheriff by state law when Hutcheson’s authority to serve as a peace officer was suspended by the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
Parker said Caid’s appointment as sheriff was made in the best interest of the county, which needed a grounded law-enforcement officer with experience.
“The county commission felt their hands were tied and could not offer me monetary compensation — and for the long-term best interest of the county, it was best to move forward and appoint an interim sheriff,” Parker said.
Parker said he was glad to give stability to the sheriff’s department and would be willing to do so again if needed.
Caid said his goal is to maintain a law-enforcement presence in Mississippi County and to administer new policies and procedures to serve the county’s law-enforcement needs better.
“I know that my appointment as sheriff has a shelf life,” Caid said.
“The length of my tenure is going to depend on the time it takes for Cory’s situation to be resolved.
“After Cory’s cases are disposed, one of two (things) will happen. Either Cory will resume his job as sheriff, or a special election will be scheduled within 90 days.”
Caid said he would not be eligible to be a candidate for sheriff because of the one-year residency requirement.
Caid officially became a resident of Mississippi County on Friday.
Caid brings 23 years in law enforcement to the position.
After serving in the Marines, Caid returned to Southeast Missouri, where he has worked in sheriff’s offices in Scott and Mississippi counties and for Charleston Department of Public Safety. Before being named chief deputy in January, Caid served 10 years as a detective for the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.
Caid said he looks forward to the challenge, adding, “We hope to hire some new personnel, and we have a trainer from the Missouri Sheriff’s Association coming to train and certify our jailers.”
