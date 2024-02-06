Caid named acting sheriff of Mississippi County

CHARLESTON, Mo. — Chief deputy Branden Caid now is the acting Mississippi County sheriff.

While criminal proceedings are underway against Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, Caid will serve as acting sheriff, said Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker.

Caid, hired by Hutcheson to serve as chief deputy in the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office in January, was named acting sheriff by the Mississippi County Commission.

Caid’s appointment was effective Monday.

Before Caid’s appointment, the position was held by Parker, who was made acting sheriff by state law when Hutcheson’s authority to serve as a peace officer was suspended by the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

Parker said Caid’s appointment as sheriff was made in the best interest of the county, which needed a grounded law-enforcement officer with experience.

“The county commission felt their hands were tied and could not offer me monetary compensation — and for the long-term best interest of the county, it was best to move forward and appoint an interim sheriff,” Parker said.

Parker said he was glad to give stability to the sheriff’s department and would be willing to do so again if needed.