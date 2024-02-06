Cafe owners seek voter approval to serve alcohol in Oak Ridge

Oak Ridge voters will decide next month whether to allow a local cafe to serve liquor by the drink.

Four years ago, voters rejected a similar proposal for the West End Market convenience store and restaurant by three votes. The vote was 25 for the measure to 28 against.

That business closed in March 2017, reopening as the Flying Bluejay Cafe. (Blue Jays is the nickname for the local high school sports teams.)

The cafe hosted a public meeting Wednesday evening where the measure, which will be on the Nov. 5 ballot, was explained. About a dozen people — including several town board members — attended the gathering to learn more about the ballot issue and voice their concerns.

Charlie Glueck, one of 19 investors in the Flying Bluejay Cafe, said the ownership group wants to sell alcohol during dinner hours only, in an effort to make the business more profitable.

The cafe serves breakfast, lunch and evening meals. Glueck said Wednesday they want to increase their evening business.

Its rural customers, many of them farmers, ask for beers with their meals, he said.

“When we serve fish on a Friday night, they want a bottle of beer,” Glueck said before the meeting.

But the small Cape Girardeau County town of Oak Ridge, with a population of less than 300, has an ordinance prohibiting such liquor sales. The town does allow sale of package liquor, which is sold at the cafe.

But Glueck said aside from package liquor and a few other items, the business is more of a restaurant than a convenience store.

“It’s very difficult in that town to makes ends meet,” said Glueck, who lives in the Oak Ridge area and operates a tire company in Jackson.

If the measure passes, Glueck said before the meeting, he and the other investors would be agreeable to the village board enacting a law allowing sale of alcohol by the drink only during evening hours, from 5 p.m. to closing, which currently is 8 p.m.

In the future, closing might be extended to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, he added.

“But our intentions are not to put a tavern in Oak Ridge,” he said.

The ballot measure, however, does not specify hours for liquor sales.

Glueck said he and others involved in the business venture circulated a petition, gathering signatures to place the issue on the ballot.