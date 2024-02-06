All sections
NewsOctober 12, 2019

CACF accepting grant applications

The Cape Area Community Foundation (CACF) is accepting applications for its 2019 community grant program. Applications are due no later than 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31. A total of $6,427 will be awarded. CACF's community grant program is available to 501(c)3 not-for-profit organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and government entities in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City. ...

Southeast Missourian

The Cape Area Community Foundation (CACF) is accepting applications for its 2019 community grant program. Applications are due no later than 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31. A total of $6,427 will be awarded.

CACF's community grant program is available to 501(c)3 not-for-profit organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and government entities in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City. Grant applications should address local needs through projects that will enhance the quality of life in the community.

Eligible nonprofits can apply online at cfozarks.org/applyforgrants. For more information, contact the Community Foundation of the Ozarks East Region manager Judy Cantoni, (573) 803-1248 or email jcantoni@cfozarks.org.

CACF is one of 49 foundataions affiliated with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. Since its founding in 2015, CACF has distributed more than $735,000 in grants to the community and holds assets totaling $560,696 as of June 30.

Local News
