CACF accepting grant applications

The Cape Area Community Foundation (CACF) is accepting applications for its 2019 community grant program. Applications are due no later than 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31. A total of $6,427 will be awarded.

CACF's community grant program is available to 501(c)3 not-for-profit organizations, schools, faith-based organizations and government entities in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City. Grant applications should address local needs through projects that will enhance the quality of life in the community.