Byrnes Mill, Mo., man charged with forcing girl to sleep in dog crate

BYRNES MILL, Mo. -- An eastern Missouri man is charged with forcing his daughter to sleep in a dog crate and hitting her.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 57-year-old Gregory Byrd of Byrnes Mill was charged Tuesday in Jefferson County with felony child endangerment and two counts of misdemeanor assault. Byrd declined to comment to the Post-Dispatch. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Court documents don't give the daughter's age, but she told police she was locked up during a school homecoming weekend last year. She told authorities she'd been abused since seventh grade.