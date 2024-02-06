A jury heard Kyle Byington's voice deny several times that he knew anything about Jennifer Porzeinski's death in more than a dozen clips from interviews he gave police.

But the first day of the murder trial ended with an investigator showing the jury how he dug up and pulled the victim's body from a shallow grave on Byington's property, with the victim's head covered by a plastic bag and attached with zip ties.

Jurors were selected and began hearing testimony against Byington on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse. Byington faces charges of first-degree murder and the abandonment of a corpse. The trial is expected to last three days.

Porzeinski, who had been living in the Park Hills area, was reported missing in January 2021 after her mother could not get a hold of her daughter. Porzeinski's body was discovered in April 2021.

Before the discovery, Porzeinski's mother received a tip from a woman via Facebook Messenger that the victim could be found on Byington's property, according to testimony given Tuesday. Byington lived in one of the two houses on his mother's property on County Road 362 in Bollinger County.

In his opening statement, Bollinger County Prosecuting Attorney Stephen Gray told jurors that Byington for some time stuck with a story that a man in a white car came to pick Porzeinski up from his house around 2 a.m. sometime in January after she had spent a few days there. Gray referenced how his story would change once he learned blood was found in his home.