By the numbers: Cape PD adds crime-data analyst to its staff

If knowledge is power, it might explain the Cape Girardeau Police Department’s recent push to harness data’s crime-fighting potential.

The department has created a new position, crime analyst, and in April appointed Cpl. Ryan Droege to the job, whom police chief Wes Blair called “scary smart.”

Droege, a Southeast Missouri State University alum who’s been with the police department six years, said his new job so far has entailed lots of learning.

“It’s a brand-new field for us,” he said. “I’m doing a lot of real-world learning using our data and using our cases and using what our officers are working on, so it’s a dual purpose; it’s not purely academic for me.”

He said the duties of a crime analyst are multi-faceted, but they start with data-crunching and end with trying to engineer productive applications of the results.

“[It’s] looking for connections that might have been missed somewhere else or looking for any sort of pattern or any information of value,” he said. “It’s a burgeoning field in the law-enforcement sector. I’d say most places our size and up have crime analysts or have someone who works in that capacity.”

Crime analysts, he said, can help stop crimes before they happen, as well as help provide department leaders the information they need to most efficiently deploy resources.

People sometimes make so-called common-sense decisions based on assumptions that might not be borne out by the data.

That’s where Droege comes in.

“It’s good to be able to see what the true numbers are,” he said.

The idea high tide for DWI arrests is about 1 a.m. on the weekends in the downtown area, he said, may seem like a no-brainer, but it still is important to double-check the math.

Most people, including officers, might overestimate the frequency of other calls that seem equally commonplace, Droege explained.