To meet the demands of a changing manufacturing industry, area students soon will have more options for postsecondary education and professional development.

TG Missouri Corp. has partnered with Ranken Technical College to open a school in Perryville, Missouri, and Southeast Missouri State University will add a degree program in industrial engineering this fall.

Dan Kania, who oversees the new Ranken Technical College in Perryville, said the school is modeled after the Ranken Tech established in Wentzville, Missouri, about four years ago.

It was started with about a dozen students "to fill the skills shortage," he said.

"The goal is and the goal has always been to make programs that are focused on hands-on education," he said. "That's our mainstay."

Nathan Hill learns how to calculate a torque wrench as his instructor John Otte watches Tuesday at Ranken Technical College in Perryville, Missouri. Laura Simon

He said Ranken provides that through two-year programs that include classroom experience and hands-on and internship experience, all while working closely with manufacturers to improve curriculum.

"There are almost 300 students out there [enrolled at the Wentzville location] right now," he said. "Based on that success, we're hoping this goes along that same route."

The Perryville location is training TG Missouri Corp. interns in industrial engineering.

"Originally, we were going to open up in the fall," Kania said. "But TG wanted to get started."

Although the program is in a facility owned by TG Missouri Corp., the plan is to expand to a new Ranken-owned facility as enrollment grows.

Kania said he hopes to have at least 20 new enrollees this fall in addition to the 10 from TG Missouri.