All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsApril 15, 2021
'By any means necessary': Artist and professor discusses latest exhibit at Arts Council of Southeast Missouri
Artist Chris Wubbena's mantra is "By any means necessary." Any idea or feeling he wants to convey through his art, his mantra will push him to find the meaning, discipline and medium to convey the message to his audience. Wubbena's exhibit "Demos" which means "The People" in Greek, is currently exhibited at The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. Wubbena said the pieces are about burdens people carry...
Jowairia Khalid
Chris Wubbena, artist and professor of sculpture at Southeast Missouri State University, shows one of his favorite pieces at the First Friday exhibit.
Chris Wubbena, artist and professor of sculpture at Southeast Missouri State University, shows one of his favorite pieces at the First Friday exhibit.Jowairia Khalid ~ Southeast Arrow

Artist Chris Wubbena's mantra is "By any means necessary."

Any idea or feeling he wants to convey through his art, his mantra will push him to find the meaning, discipline and medium to convey the message to his audience.

Wubbena's exhibit "Demos" which means "The People" in Greek, is currently exhibited at The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. Wubbena said the pieces are about burdens people carry.

"The sculptures look like figurative forms, bodies that are maybe twisting, maybe building and maybe even deteriorating. On top of them are the rock-like forms that are the burdens that we may carry," Wubbena said.

Wubbena said he would like viewers to read his artwork in their own way.

"It's not about what I think; it's about when you look at them, what do you think. Because at some point, it doesn't matter what I think; it's about how you read it," Wubbena said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wubbena added layers of paint onto a canvas.

A lot of Wubbena's work is political and philosophical. One of his 10-foot pieces is pink and is titled "This is her." He said it is about environmentalism and feminism, featuring Greta Thunberg, who has been the face of climate action in recent years, on a rock. In some of Wubbena's work, there is imagery of guns to draw attention to how violence affects a society.

"In an earlier piece years ago called 'Speaking While Listening,' I traveled to Vietnam with my father, a veteran, and I had a second-hand view on violence and war. I really want to draw attention to what guns do or what violence or aggression can do within society or civilization," Wubbena said.

Wubbena said he wants to "see people working together to try to make this world a better place." He said it's all about "holding hands and not pointing fingers."

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. The gallery is located at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.

For more information, call (573) 334-9233 or visit their website at www.capearts.org.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy