Artist Chris Wubbena's mantra is "By any means necessary."

Any idea or feeling he wants to convey through his art, his mantra will push him to find the meaning, discipline and medium to convey the message to his audience.

Wubbena's exhibit "Demos" which means "The People" in Greek, is currently exhibited at The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri. Wubbena said the pieces are about burdens people carry.

"The sculptures look like figurative forms, bodies that are maybe twisting, maybe building and maybe even deteriorating. On top of them are the rock-like forms that are the burdens that we may carry," Wubbena said.

Wubbena said he would like viewers to read his artwork in their own way.

"It's not about what I think; it's about when you look at them, what do you think. Because at some point, it doesn't matter what I think; it's about how you read it," Wubbena said.