BALLWIN, Mo. -- City leaders here are discussing new rules on hives that have some beekeepers buzzing.

Citing a recent complaint, the rules are in a proposed ordinance that "recognizes the importance of bees as pollinators for the preservation of the ecosystem, but seeks to regulate the safekeeping of bees for the comfort and safety of all citizens."

Among the rules would be restrictions on the types of hives allowed and their placement on residents' lots.

Patrick Brookman, who has been tending to hives in Ballwin for the last 20 years, said he never has received a complaint and believes the city shouldn't crack down on beekeepers over one disgruntled resident.

He and others see parts of the measure as overly restrictive and even unworkable.

A bee colony in a tree in the 4300 block of McPherson Avenue St. Louis needs to be removed because the tree is being cut down. Chris Lee ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

For example, Brookman said he believes it is futile to try to control bee swarms, a stipulation of the proposed law. He said swarms help bee populations, already struggling to survive, reproduce elsewhere.

Beekeepers question how the city would enforce such a rule when bees can travel on average of three miles from their hive to forage.

But beekeepers agree some of the proposed rules, such as providing law enforcement with a contact list with the name, address and phone numbers of beekeepers in case of emergency, are good ideas.

The Board of Aldermen took recommendations from local beekeepers but no action earlier this month.

Ballwin isn't the only local city where officials have set regulations on beekeepers or considered them.

The board modeled the language of its bill after a Webster Groves, Missouri, ordinance that covers "domestic animals and fowl."

Residents are required to apply for a permit to have bees, just as they are for other animals such as potbelly pigs, chickens and ducks. They are allowed up to five colonies.

St. Charles also has limits, including that one parcel of land can't have more than five honeybee hives.

In St. Louis, residents can have up to six hives. Violators can face fines.

Professional beekeeper and hive remover Jeremy Idleman has concerns not only about Ballwin's proposal to regulate parts of his business but about its use of pesticides that affect his insects.

He said pest control used in Ballwin for mosquitoes destroyed a bee colony newly installed on his property.

Idleman, "chief bee" at the St. Louis company Bee Found, has six hives in Ballwin, two at his home and six on a site in St. Louis.

Ballwin public works has agreed to stop spraying the chemical near beekeepers' homes if they have their addresses placed on a list.