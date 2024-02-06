Comedian Buzz Sutherland returns to this year’s Power of Pawsitivity benefit for the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri.

“Last year, we all had a really good time and (Sutherland) shares that passion for helping pets that need us,” director Tracy Poston said.

Poston said this fundraiser comes at a crucial time for the organization, now deep into a capital campaign to build a new facility.

Approximately 80% of the $700,000 operating budget comes from donations, so in addition to that fundraising effort, the capital campaign also needs dollars.

“We’re asking people to dig deep this year,” Poston said. “We are not where we need to be. We know we’re going to get there, but this is the time we really need members of our community to step up and help us meet our goals.”

Poston said the capital campaign is at just over 40% of the total needed, “and we need to be over 70% by June.”

The new building is vital, Poston said.

“At this point, it’s not something we want to do. It is a necessity. The building is falling apart around us. We need to have a building the community can be proud of.”

The organization has served Southeast Missouri for more than 40 years, Poston said, and specifically in the last 10 years, “we’ve really grown a lot as an organization.”

The facility set a goal five years ago to work toward no-kill status.