Butler County's Kacey Proctor is State's Attorney of the Year

For his work on both state and local levels, Butler County, Missouri's Kacey Proctor was presented with the State's Attorney of the Year Award.

Proctor said he is "honored and humbled," but knows many other people who also deserve this recognition.

"I go to work every day and I work alongside prosecutors across the state who all deserve that award. You know, we as prosecutors have one of the few jobs where our job literally is to do the right thing and to seek justice, and everybody who goes to work every day to that end and to seek justice deserves the same," he said. He later added, "I would like to acknowledge my wife, Ashley Proctor, who is my hero, and say that without her love, support and advice, I would have never achieved this award or any amount of success at all."

The award was presented at the annual Missouri Bar Association meeting in Springfield last week.

Butler County Circuit Judge Michael Pritchett praised Proctor's dedication.

"It's a really a great honor. And it's a well-deserved award. Kacey Proctor's worked hard to represent the interests of the community. And I'm glad to see him honored for that work," Pritchett said.

Candidates for the State's Attorney of the Year Award are nominated from among the 115 state's attorneys in Missouri, and the winner is selected by the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys (MAPA). Proctor explained, "I was told that the recommendation was made in part due to my trial performance, but also due to the work that I've done with MAPA ... on certain bills that affect public safety over the last couple of years."