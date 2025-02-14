The Butler County Commission approved the 2025 budget with expenditures exceeding revenues by almost $6.3 million. If the projected numbers hold, the county will need to dip into its cash stores of $21 million to make up the difference.

The sum of projected county expenditures totaled just under $37.7 million. This represents a 36.5% increase from 2024. The county budgeted for large sums of grants, but it is still undetermined if all of these will be received.

Departmental projections show expenses up and revenues down for the 2025 fiscal year. Presiding Commissioner Vince Lampe explained the shortfall in revenue versus expenditures is unlikely to come to fruition, however.

He stated the county tries to over-budget and under-spend. Lampe said the existing county fund of $21 million is the result of years of this strategy and departments spending frugally. It is split between multiple funds, some of which can only be spent on specific purposes by law.

Money not spent in each department’s budget rolls over to this store every year. Lampe noted the money is there to make up for shortfalls in revenue.

“We’ve been trying to get our feet underneath us for about 10 years,” he affirmed, “We’re saving for that bad year.”

Last year’s budget looked similar to this year’s initially with expenditures exceeding revenue. For instance, an emergency fund of $600,000 was budgeted and not spent. The county’s building maintenance of all properties was budgeted $1 million more than the actual money spent. Similar budgets were seen in other departments.

Tax revenues

Budgeted projected revenues would increase 30% over 2024’s actual amount, however, most of this is prospective grant money. Sales tax expectations are expected to be down by $317,648 for 2025. Property tax revenues are projected to decrease by $43,386.

The county expects to take in $300,000 from the marijuana sales tax in 2025, a projected $14,518 drop from 2024’s actual numbers.

“It’s getting harder and harder to live within our means,” Lampe stated. “Everybody’s trying to help and live within their means.”

Eastern and Western District commissioners Ralph Stucker and Larry Wells echoed this sentiment and hoped a use tax could be passed soon to make up the revenue deficit.

Stucker asserted the state-imposed verbiage for the ballot measure dooms the tax to failure every time.

Audit issues

The county was admonished by the Missouri State Auditor for a slew of issues in its audit last year. A major component was $200,000 in over-collected property taxes. Lampe said the amount would be applied to next year’s property tax bill. He minimized the impact of the over-collection and stated it was less than $1.61 per taxpayer per year.

“To me, that’s pretty minute,” Lampe said.

He maintained his belief the auditor was “not 100% correct” in his calculations of the over-collections. However, Lampe said he would follow the recommendations for this specific point until further calculations can be done.

Departmental expenses

The county expects to see heavy increases in the operating expenses of its departments for 2025. The county clerk’s office saw a $161,258 bump in projected expenditures.

The increase comes mostly from new expenses for deputy, clerical and human resource salaries totaling $143,385.

The building and grounds department budget ballooned substantially over 2024’s actual spending by $760,893.

Line item expenditures include a $525,000 increase for repairs and upkeep as well as an additional $57,500 in audit and “miscellaneous fees.”

Lampe stated the large line item value is to be prepared in case of major repairs or a disaster. He said maintenance is in the works for the courthouse ceilings which could total more than $250,000.

He clarified the building and maintenance fund covers all of the structures in the county’s care, not just the courthouse.

“It don’t take much to spend it,” Lampe warned.

The cleaning and security line item increased from $45,000 to $145,000.

The county collector requested $150,000 for the recorder user fee fund in 2025 while the 2024 actual amount was only $34,869.50. The 2024 approved amount was $250,000.