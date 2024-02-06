Butler County to see close to $18M in pavement resurfacing work

Nearly $18 million in resurfacing work is planned, much of it in Butler County, Missouri, under contracts recently approved by the state Highways and Transportation Commission.

Pace Construction Co. has been awarded an almost $8.8 million contract for pavement resurfacing on Highway 53, from Business 67 to Highway 25, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Another contract of just more than $9 million has been awarded to Apex Paving for resurfacing of Highway 60.

This contract has five components: