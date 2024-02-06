All sections
NewsNovember 5, 2022

Butler County to see close to $18M in pavement resurfacing work

Donna Farley

Nearly $18 million in resurfacing work is planned, much of it in Butler County, Missouri, under contracts recently approved by the state Highways and Transportation Commission.

Pace Construction Co. has been awarded an almost $8.8 million contract for pavement resurfacing on Highway 53, from Business 67 to Highway 25, according to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Another contract of just more than $9 million has been awarded to Apex Paving for resurfacing of Highway 60.

This contract has five components:

  • Pavement resurfacing from Highway PP to Highway V in Butler and Carter Counties
  • Pavement resurfacing from Highway 51 to Highway F in Stoddard County
  • Shoulder resurfacing from highways 60/67 to near Highway 51, and on Business 60 from Highway 60 to Highway B near Poplar Bluff
  • Pavement resurfacing from Short Leaf Drive to Highway W near Poplar Bluff
  • Pavement resurfacing from Township Line Road in Poplar Bluff to the end of state maintenance in Butler County.

MHTC met Nov. 2 to approve contracts.

Other projects include (figures approximate):

  • A $2 million contract was awarded to Pace Construction Co., for pavement resurfacing on Highway 34 from County Road 808 to near Highway B in Bollinger County.
  • A $1.5 million contract was awarded to Pace Construction Co., for pavement resurfacing in Dunklin County on the following Highways -- Highway M from Highway 25 to Highway 153; Highway P from Highway C to Highway Y; and Highway 108 from the Arkansas state line to Highway 412.
  • A $3.9 million contract was awarded to Apex Paving Co., for improvements in Scott County on the following Highways -- resurfacing and adding shoulders on Highway 77 from Highway 25 to Highway 61; and resurfacing Highway Z from Highway 61 to Highway 114.

Additional information, regarding timelines and impacts to traffic, will be released prior to the start of construction, according to MoDOT.

Local News
