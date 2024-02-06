Charges will not be filed in an officer-involved shooting that occurred in December.

Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Casey Proctor made the announcement Friday, upon completion of the review of evidence in the case.

"After reviewing all of the evidence, it is apparent in this case the officer was justified in the use of lethal force and charges will not be filed," Proctor told the Daily American Republic on Friday afternoon.

Members of the Butler County Sheriff's Department responded shortly before 3 p.m. Dec. 19 to a report of a sexual assault at a home in Oglesville, Missouri.

During the investigation, a male suspect, identified as Chris Craft, was shot and killed.

Law enforcement at the scene reported Craft was armed and pointed a weapon at deputies, firing two shots. A deputy returned fire and Craft was shot, later dying from his injuries.