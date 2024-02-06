All sections
NewsJanuary 25, 2023

Butler County man arrested after woman dies of blunt force trauma

Butler County Sheriff's Department is seeking second-degree murder charges against a suspect arrested at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the death of a Wayne County woman. Sheriff Mark Dobbs said Willie "Eddie" Sipes, 43, of Poplar Bluff is being held in the Butler County jail. Sipes was arrested at the jail, and was booked on additional charges of possession of a controlled substance...

Donna Farley

Butler County Sheriff's Department is seeking second-degree murder charges against a suspect arrested at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the death of a Wayne County woman.

Sheriff Mark Dobbs said Willie "Eddie" Sipes, 43, of Poplar Bluff is being held in the Butler County jail. Sipes was arrested at the jail, and was booked on additional charges of possession of a controlled substance.

"The charges are in connection to a deceased female found at her home in Wayne County," Dobbs said. "It is our belief that she died as a result of injuries she sustained while at Sipes' residence located in the 1400 area of Butler County Road 521 in northern Butler County."

The victim was Leslie Nicole Cook, 36, of Hiram, Missouri, who appears to have died of injuries related to blunt force trauma, Dobbs said.

Deputies believe that after the victim sustained the injuries, she was taken back to her home by Sipes and another female, where she was later discovered by a family member, Dobbs said.

"A joint investigation comprised of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Butler County sheriff's office and the Wayne County sheriff's office continues," Dobbs said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

