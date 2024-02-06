Butler County man arrested after woman dies of blunt force trauma

Butler County Sheriff's Department is seeking second-degree murder charges against a suspect arrested at 5 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, in the death of a Wayne County woman.

Sheriff Mark Dobbs said Willie "Eddie" Sipes, 43, of Poplar Bluff is being held in the Butler County jail. Sipes was arrested at the jail, and was booked on additional charges of possession of a controlled substance.

"The charges are in connection to a deceased female found at her home in Wayne County," Dobbs said. "It is our belief that she died as a result of injuries she sustained while at Sipes' residence located in the 1400 area of Butler County Road 521 in northern Butler County."