NewsOctober 20, 2018

Businesses owned by Sonjay Fonn close in downtown Cape

Downtown businesses owned by Dr. Sonjay Fonn, a local neurosurgeon, are marked ï¿½closed,ï¿½ as of late Thursday. Fonnï¿½s Fonn Enterprises LLC owns several properties in Cape Girardeau, including Stevieï¿½s Steakburgers at 600 Broadway, Buckner Ragsdale at 132 N. Main St. and The Bar at 117 Themis St., all of which were marked ï¿½closed.ï¿½...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Sonjay Fonn
Sonjay Fonn

Downtown businesses owned by Dr. Sonjay Fonn, a local neurosurgeon, are marked ï¿½closed,ï¿½ as of late Thursday.

Fonnï¿½s Fonn Enterprises LLC owns several properties in Cape Girardeau, including Stevieï¿½s Steakburgers at 600 Broadway, Buckner Ragsdale at 132 N. Main St. and The Bar at 117 Themis St., all of which were marked ï¿½closed.ï¿½

The company also owns Chocolate Works at 411 Broadway, the permanently closed Namaskar at 1001 Broadway, A Childï¿½s Journey Learning Academy at 3037 Lexington Ave., 65 Doctorsï¿½ Park and two vacant lots ï¿½ one on Broadview Street and one on Lexington Avenue. A private residence is also owned by the company, according to online mapping records.

A federal judge in St. Louis recently imposed fines and damages against Fonn totaling $5.49 million.

Fonn and his fiancee, Deborah Seeger, were convicted in November 2017 by a federal jury of submitting false and fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid claims.

Requests for comment from Fonn Enterprises were not immediately returned Friday.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
