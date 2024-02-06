Businesses help organization aid nursing home residents

By the effort of Silent Night, a Missouri based not-for-profit, area businesses have continued to provide support to Cape Girardeau nursing home residents.

According to a news release, the organization realized Christmas 2020 would be a difficult time for Cape Girardeau nursing home residents afflicted with the COVID-19 virus. To help alleviate this, Silent Night worked with area businesses providing gifts to brighten the residents' Christmas day.

Lowe's provided gifts of red poinsettias on Christmas Eve. Puppet Power further surprised the residents with hand-made puppets and promised a puppet show for residents after the virus is under control. Additionally, Food Giant delivered fresh fruit for residents fighting the virus. In the weeks since Christmas, other sponsors have provided services, including Long John Silver's, Domino's Pizza and Olive Garden.

Carolynne Kieffer, founder of Silent Night, said the businesses immediately understood the isolating conditions facing these residents and offered their support.