Businesses help organization aid nursing home residents

By the effort of Silent Night, a Missouri based not-for-profit, area businesses have continued to provide support to Cape Girardeau nursing home residents.
According to a news release, the organization realized Christmas 2020 would be a difficult time for Cape Girardeau nursing home residents afflicted with the COVID-19 virus. To help alleviate this, Silent Night worked with area businesses providing gifts to brighten the residents' Christmas day.
Lowe's provided gifts of red poinsettias on Christmas Eve. Puppet Power further surprised the residents with hand-made puppets and promised a puppet show for residents after the virus is under control. Additionally, Food Giant delivered fresh fruit for residents fighting the virus. In the weeks since Christmas, other sponsors have provided services, including Long John Silver's, Domino's Pizza and Olive Garden.
Carolynne Kieffer, founder of Silent Night, said the businesses immediately understood the isolating conditions facing these residents and offered their support.
Silent Night originated in Cape Girardeau and St. Louis in 2008 with a mission to support individuals and families facing health-related crises. In 2020, the organization directed its efforts to provide support for nursing home residents fighting the virus.
Silent Night traditionally, with the support of business sponsors such as Olive Garden and Chick-fil-A, provides food and beverages to people visiting their loved ones who are patients in intensive care units in veterans, children's and other Missouri hospitals on Christmas Eve.
Silent Night provides support to residents of nursing homes throughout the year, including art classes, which it has co-sponsored with the Department of Art and Design at Southeast Missouri State University.
Kieffer is a former resident of Kelso, Missouri, and graduate of Notre Dame High School and Southeast Missouri State University.
