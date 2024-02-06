All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsMay 21, 2017
Businesses concerned with Ozark Riverways park closure
VAN BUREN, Mo. -- Some business owners near Missouri's Ozark National Scenic Riverways are expressing concern about how the temporary closure of park sites and rivers after recent flooding could affect communities heavily relying on summer tourism. The National Park Service spent days reviewing flood damage to buildings, camp sites and rivers earlier this month, the St. ...
Associated Press

VAN BUREN, Mo. -- Some business owners near Missouri's Ozark National Scenic Riverways are expressing concern about how the temporary closure of park sites and rivers after recent flooding could affect communities heavily relying on summer tourism.

The National Park Service spent days reviewing flood damage to buildings, camp sites and rivers earlier this month, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The agency released a statement May 7 saying the sites would be closed until employees and volunteers finished cleaning.

"Please remember that both rivers are still closed for floating, and that all areas, facilities, campgrounds and river access points in the park are closed in an effort to keep visitors and employees safe until all hazards have been addressed," said an agency announcement May 10.

People living in and near the towns along the rivers say visitors shouldn't stop coming to the area for recreation in the summer because of floods, as the communities there need the support of tourism.

A 2016 park service report stated more than 1.2 million people visited the area and spent $54 million in nearby communities in 2015.

"Eminence's economy revolves around tourism," said Jim Anderson, mayor of the small town that is parted by the Jacks Fork river.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Tom Beddell, owner of multiple businesses in the area, said his properties attracted 35,000 to 50,000 to the river in the summer.

"We draw a lot of people in the area, and they spend money in this town," he said. "You can't even measure the economic impact of this flood."

Renee Bungart, spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, said the campground's reopening date hasn't been set.

Pertinent address:

Van Buren, Mo.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Firearm threat reported at Scott City schools
NewsSep. 26
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been instrumental in 3-0 s...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy