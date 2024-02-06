Business owners singing 'Gloria' after Blues' title win

Virtually every sports bar in Cape Girardeau was packed Wednesday night as hockey fans watched and cheered the St. Louis Blues as they captured the Stanley Cup for the first time in the team’s 52-year history.

Meanwhile, local stores selling Blues apparel say they can’t keep up with demand for Blues merchandise and even tattoo shops say they’ve seen an uptick in customers wanting tattoos of the Blues logo and the Stanley Cup.

Wednesday night’s Game 7 between the Blues and the Boston Bruins was reportedly the most watched televised game in National Hockey League history as millions of fans and non-fans alike tuned in to see whether the Blues, in last place in early January, could capture the NHL championship.

“It was definitely one of the busiest Wednesday nights since we opened back in January,” said Cortney Farrow, one of the managers at Dogwood Social House on South Plaza Way. She said hockey fans were shoulder-to-shoulder there watching the game on Dogwood’s giant screen television.

“All the seats were filled, and it was standing room only,” she said. “We definitely sold lots of beer that night.”

Emily Weiss, right, sells a St. Louis Blues Stanley Cup T-shirt to Macie Smith directly from a shipping box minutes after it was received Friday at Pro Image Sports at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau. Jay Wolz

Around the corner at Rosati’s Pizza in the Town Plaza Shopping Center, server Ali Harper said the Wednesday night crowd was “amazing,” and restaurant owner Jason Niswonger estimated beer sales were eight to 10 times higher during and after the game than on a normal night.

At Wings, Etc. on William Street, server Kimberly White said “it was pretty crazy here” as fans celebrated the Blues’ win by singing “Gloria” at the top of their lungs. A pop hit released in 1982 by Laura Branigan, “Gloria” became the Blues’ unofficial victory song as the team made its Stanley Cup run.

“I even have a friend who just got a calico cat and named her ‘Gloria,’” White added.

At Buffalo Wild Wings on Siemers Drive, assistant manager Jeremie Hubbard said extra servers and cooks had to be scheduled to handle Wednesday night’s crowd of nearly 400.

“It was wall-to-wall in here,” Hubbard said, adding all 64 of Buffalo Wild Wings’ televisions were tuned to the hockey game. He said the Blues’ playoff run, which began more than a month ago, has been great for business, but Wednesday night was definitely the best night of all.

“We were playing ‘Gloria’ on our speakers after the game,” he said. “People were standing on chairs singing.”

At Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill on Main Street, bar manager Ashley Bollinger said it was “one of the busiest Wednesday nights we’ve ever had. It was nuts.”