Business owner Rex Meyr joins Cape Girardeau County Commission race

Fruitland-area businessman Rex Meyr, a Republican, has thrown his hat in the ring for the District 1 seat on the Cape Girardeau County Commission.

“My age and my experiences are fitting for that and I want to continue the good work that these commissioners have been doing for our county,” Meyr said.

This is Meyr’s first time running for elected office. He owns the Shawneetown Feed and Seed Company in the northern part of the county.

“For 38 years, I’ve been in business here in Cape (Girardeau) County and we’ve covered the whole entire county from Delta all the way up here to Old Appleton,” he said.

He has lived in both the northern and southern parts of the county and, through his business, has made a number of rural and urban contacts.

“I don’t want to control anything, but I do want to keep a good balance … and have a good relationship between the city and rural,” Meyr said.