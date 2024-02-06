Business Notebook: Saint Francis Medical Center updates rates for 2019

Saint Francis Healthcare System recently announced plans to lower prices on "many" services and fees, according to a letter from president and CEO Maryann Reese.

Maryann Reese

In the Nov. 6 letter, Reese wrote, "a reduction in price is counter-intuitive," at a time when Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements are reduced, coupled with "ever increasing costs of being in healthcare."

But, she wrote, "Our reasoning behind this move or our 'Why' is simply this: we are called to serve you."

In addition, she wrote, "We have worked hard to significantly reduce the cost of care by engaging the hearts and expertise of our employees. Now, we are able to pass those savings along to you. Most importantly, doing the right thing is always the right thing to do, no matter what."

Reese wrote she is very proud of the trajectory the health-care system is on, "continuing to improve quality and safety from acceptable levels to exceptional levels."

In a speech Nov. 16, Zonta Woman of Achievement honoree Stephanie LaPierre said the price reduction would be in effect Jan. 1.

LaPierre is chief performance improvement officer within Saint Francis Healthcare System.

Requests for further information were not immediately answered.

Ribbon cuttings

The Freeman Clinic will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 23 Doctors' Park (entrance B) in Cape Girardeau.

Lloyd's Place will hold a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Friday at 123 S. High St. in Jackson.