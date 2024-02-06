Business Notebook: Saint Francis Medical Center updates rates for 2019

Saint Francis Healthcare System recently announced plans to lower prices on "many" services and fees, according to a letter from president and CEO Maryann Reese.
In the Nov. 6 letter, Reese wrote, "a reduction in price is counter-intuitive," at a time when Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements are reduced, coupled with "ever increasing costs of being in healthcare."
But, she wrote, "Our reasoning behind this move or our 'Why' is simply this: we are called to serve you."
In addition, she wrote, "We have worked hard to significantly reduce the cost of care by engaging the hearts and expertise of our employees. Now, we are able to pass those savings along to you. Most importantly, doing the right thing is always the right thing to do, no matter what."
Reese wrote she is very proud of the trajectory the health-care system is on, "continuing to improve quality and safety from acceptable levels to exceptional levels."
In a speech Nov. 16, Zonta Woman of Achievement honoree Stephanie LaPierre said the price reduction would be in effect Jan. 1.
LaPierre is chief performance improvement officer within Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Requests for further information were not immediately answered.
The Freeman Clinic will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon cutting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at 23 Doctors' Park (entrance B) in Cape Girardeau.
Lloyd's Place will hold a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Friday at 123 S. High St. in Jackson.
Southeast Missouri State University graduate Tina Minor Naugler was recently promoted to director of regional programs and administrator for Children and Family in Washington, D.C.
Brian Gerau, executive director of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, was selected as a Delta Regional Authority fellow to participate in the Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) executive academy class for 2018-2019, according to a recent news release.
The fellows will participate in the 10-month program to improve their skills in community leadership and policy development, promote regional collaboration and help drive economic growth in DRA's eight-state region, the release stated.
The fellows were selected by their state's governor and DRA leadership, and represent a diverse cohort of community leaders. The class includes three members from Alabama, six from Arkansas, four from Illinois, two from Kentucky, five from Louisiana, five from Mississippi, one from Missouri and five from Tennessee.
Since 2005, DLI has worked to strengthen the knowledge and skills of community leaders across the Delta by broadening their understanding of regional issues and building a corps of alumni that have a regional and national perspective. Upon graduation, the 31 new members will have a toolkit of resources for addressing issues facing their local communities and providing the training and professional development needed to extend the pipeline of skilled local leadership within Delta communities.
Danielle Liley-Torbet has been named as the new foundation and marketing manager for Saint Francis Healthcare System, according to a recent news release.
Torbet is responsible for overseeing all fundraising efforts and marketing projects.
She joined Saint Francis in 2013 as a development officer for the Saint Francis Foundation; in 2017, she was named senior development officer of major gifts. Before joining Saint Francis, Torbet served as the director of marketing and administrative support for Doctors Express.
Torbet earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630