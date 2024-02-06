Business Note: Scooter's ribbon-cutting Friday

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting to mark the opening of Scooter's Coffee, 601 E. Jackson Blvd., at 1 p.m. Friday.
Those attending the event will be encouraged to maintain social distancing.
Southeast Missourian
