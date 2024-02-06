Business expansion, more jobs proposed in Jackson

A national company with the potential of bringing several dozen jobs — and possibly more — to Jackson is eyeing the community, according to Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner.

Speaking on behalf of Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, Mehner commented on the company’s possible expansion into Jackson during the Jackson Board of Aldermen’s study session Monday night.

Although he did not identify the company, Mehner said he was “at liberty to say it’s going to be more than 30 (jobs) and a 10,000-square-foot building. I don’t want to say too much more than that.”

He did, however, indicate the jobs and building construction would be an expansion of a company that already exists in the Jackson area.

“We’ve been working on this project in Jackson for quite some time,” he told the aldermen. “It’s with an existing company that is a national company in competition for a potential expansion, and if everything goes right, we’ll be able to secure that expansion here in Jackson.”

One of the things that needs to go right, Mehner said, is the approval of a tax abatement incentive under Missouri’s Chapter 100 Bonds program.

“Chapter 100 is a bonding process, but not a general obligation bond. It’s a revenue bond. What that means is, very simply, that by going through this process, a city and/or a county or a governmental entity can act as a conduit for a bonding process that actually gives you title to property, both real and/or personal property, so there can be, if you want, 100% tax abatement on that property for a certain period of time,” he explained.