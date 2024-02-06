For Andrew Bard, knowledge of computers and how they function was a major focus until recently, when he shifted gears to start a consulting firm to help clients understand cryptocurrency.

Bard said for him, it's about independence.

Bard founded Computer 21 LLC in 1999, and worked every day helping people fix their computers or learn more about their machines.

He sold that successful business at the end of 2017, which is still operating under new ownership.

Bard had invested in bitcoin, the first cryptocurrency, in about 2011, he said, and that investment recently paid off.

"I'm not independently wealthy or anything," Bard said, but calls himself "semiretired" now.

He lives in Cape Girardeau, and at his house, he's planted some fruit trees and is learning to garden. He owns half a dozen chickens after he helped champion the cause of backyard chickens to the city council last year.

And now he's setting up a cryptocurrency consulting firm.

Bard has taught a class on cryptocurrency through Continuing Education, the non-credit courses offered through Southeast Missouri State University, and said he gets a lot of questions about what cryptocurrency is, and why people would invest in it.

Again, for him, it's about independence, he said.

Cryptocurrency is the blanket term for digital currency, such as bitcoin, with high-level encryption. It's a currency with no personal identifying information attached, Bard said.

Some people use it for illegal activities, true, but Bard said that isn't necessarily its main purpose.

It's a currency based in mathematics, not tied to a government entity, he said.

That makes the value somewhat volatile, Bard said, but that value isn't tied to the stability of a government or a banking system.

In Venezuela, for example, where hyperinflation is driving up the cost of goods to an almost-impossible level, Bard said, even getting groceries with their government currency is next to impossible.

That's where cryptocurrency comes in, he said.

Certainly, Bard said, that's less of a concern in the United States, where "we're lucky." Our system of government is mostly stable, he said, and so is the dollar.

But investing in cryptocurrency can pay dividends, Bard said, and he said its value is beyond just how much money it's worth.