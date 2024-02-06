Busch beer heiress enters Missouri US Senate race

Anheuser-Busch beer heiress Trudy Busch Valentine on Tuesday announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate, shaking up what has been a low-profile Democratic primary in a solidly red state.

Busch Valentine's announcement comes amid widespread calls from Republicans for Eric Greitens to drop out of the race after the Republican former governor's ex-wife accused him of physically abusing her and one of their kids.

The latest scandal renewed Republican concerns Greitens could win the crowded GOP primary but emerge a damaged candidate in the general election, threatening the party's chances of keeping what should be a relatively easy win for Republicans.

Some Democrats already are positioning the race as everyone else versus Greitens. In a Monday announcement dropping out of the Democratic primary, former state Sen. Scott Sifton endorsed Busch Valentine and called on other Democrats to unite behind her as "the best chance to win in November."

Picking a woman to be the Democratic nominee also could help flip the Senate seat if Greitens wins the GOP primary, University of Missouri St. Louis political scientist David Kimball said.

"Assuming that Eric Greitens is the Republican nominee, then that makes for a clear contrast in efforts to highlight allegations of abuse against Greitens and his treatment of his family," he said.

Busch Valentine, a 64-year-old registered nurse, described herself as still being a "nurse at heart" in her campaign announcement.

She's a widowed mother of six and said the death of her eldest son from an opioid overdose in 2020 in part motivated her to run for office.

"Matt's death brought so much sadness," she said in a video announcing her candidacy. "But it also reignited the passion in me to make a positive difference for others, this time on a larger scale."