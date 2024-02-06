All sections
NewsDecember 28, 2017

Burnt bagel blamed for St. Louis airport evacuation

ST. LOUIS — A burnt bagel is being blamed for the evacuation of a terminal at Lambert Airport in St. Louis. Airport officials said a bagel burned in a restaurant in Terminal 2 around 6 p.m. Tuesday, setting off smoke detectors and prompting a full evacuation. ...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — A burnt bagel is being blamed for the evacuation of a terminal at Lambert Airport in St. Louis.

Airport officials said a bagel burned in a restaurant in Terminal 2 around 6 p.m. Tuesday, setting off smoke detectors and prompting a full evacuation. An estimated 300 to 400 people were required to go outside, where the temperature was 11 degrees.

The airport said the evacuation lasted only about five minutes, but passengers had to go back through security checks once they re-entered the building. No flight delays were reported.

Pertinent address:

Lambert Airport, St. Louis, Mo.

