All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 30, 2022

Burn advisory issued in Cape Girardeau County

Following a hazardous weather outlook issued at 3:24 a.m. Thursday by the Paducah, Kentucky, office of National Weather Service, Cape Girardeau County commissioners have issued a burn advisory for the county, effective immediately. NWS is urging residents to exercise caution through at least Tuesday for what the agency called “wildfire danger.”...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County emergency management agency deputy director Sam Herndon speaks Thursday to the county commission about issuing a "burn advisory" due to lack of precipitation and high winds. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the advisory will remain in place "until conditions change."
Cape Girardeau County emergency management agency deputy director Sam Herndon speaks Thursday to the county commission about issuing a "burn advisory" due to lack of precipitation and high winds. Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the advisory will remain in place "until conditions change."Jeff Long

Following a hazardous weather outlook issued at 3:24 a.m. Thursday by the Paducah, Kentucky, office of National Weather Service, Cape Girardeau County commissioners have issued a burn advisory for the county, effective immediately.

NWS is urging residents to exercise caution through at least Tuesday for what the agency called “wildfire danger.”

A statement released by Mark Winkler, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management, warns of combustible conditions because of “a combination of temperature, low humidity, dry ground covering and possible increasing winds.”

Winkler’s statement advised the short-term postponing of open outdoor burning.

“If you are driving or working outdoors be extremely careful,” Winkler added, noting smoking materials should safely be extinguished with special attention to campers and hunters in the field.

“We want to caution folks against burning until conditions change,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.

Sam Herndon, the county’s deputy emergency management director, spoke to the commission Thursday, recommending the advisory be put in place.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We’re seeing small brush fires in fields, and this kind of thing can get away from you pretty quick,” Herndon said, adding rain is not expected in the county until the end of next week.

Herndon further noted the potential danger to houses and barns given exceptionally dry weather.

Second District Commissioner Charlie Herbst said an exception to the burn advisory might be made for working farmers who need to utilize burning in their land management.

Data

Very little rain has been seen in Cape Girardeau County in September, according to statistics compiled by Weather Underground.

The organization’s data show 0.58 inches of precipitation was recorded in the county Sept. 4 with 0.05 inches seen Sept. 22.

The weather service’s hazardous weather outlook includes 10 counties in Southeast Missouri: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.

NWS-Paducah issued this statement Thursday: “A prolonged stretch of dry weather has dried out grass and brush across southeast Missouri, parts of southern Illinois and much of western Kentucky. Low relative humidity and gusty northeast winds will be favorable for the rapid spread of fires.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy