Burn advisory issued in Cape Girardeau County

Following a hazardous weather outlook issued at 3:24 a.m. Thursday by the Paducah, Kentucky, office of National Weather Service, Cape Girardeau County commissioners have issued a burn advisory for the county, effective immediately.

NWS is urging residents to exercise caution through at least Tuesday for what the agency called “wildfire danger.”

A statement released by Mark Winkler, director of the county’s Office of Emergency Management, warns of combustible conditions because of “a combination of temperature, low humidity, dry ground covering and possible increasing winds.”

Winkler’s statement advised the short-term postponing of open outdoor burning.

“If you are driving or working outdoors be extremely careful,” Winkler added, noting smoking materials should safely be extinguished with special attention to campers and hunters in the field.

“We want to caution folks against burning until conditions change,” Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said.

Sam Herndon, the county’s deputy emergency management director, spoke to the commission Thursday, recommending the advisory be put in place.