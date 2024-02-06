Burglary suspect who evaded police arrested, faces multiple charges

A burglary suspect who allegedly fled from police, wrecked a vehicle and evaded arrest last week was apprehended Monday and faces several charges.
Tyler J. Pengelley, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Monday afternoon by Cape Girardeau police officers, and is charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and stealing.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann, at 1:40 p.m. Monday officers conducted surveillance on a business after receiving a report Pengelley was inside. As soon as he exited the business, officers were able to detain Pengelley without incident.
According to a probable-cause statement written by officer Johnny Spencer, the burglary victim contacted police at approximately 3:50 p.m. Feb. 1 and reported signs of forced entry at the back door of his apartment in the 900 block of Bellevue Street. He told the responding officer, Joseph Whistler, he lived alone and no one had permission to be inside the dwelling. When the victim arrived at the apartment, he told Whistler he heard movement inside when attempting to open the front door.
Whistler attempted to enter the residence through the back door. Upon entrance, Pengelley allegedly pushed the door back against Whistler and closed it before fleeing through the residence and leaving through the front door.
Pengelley then entered a maroon 2013 Ford Escape and attempted to flee, according to the statement Whistler ordered Pengelley to exit the vehicle at gunpoint. Pengelley refused and put the vehicle in reverse to distance himself from Whistler before rapidly accelerating toward him, swerving in an attempt to hit him. Whistler attempted to move out of the way, but was struck by the vehicle, reporting swelling to his right hand, and severe arm and shoulder pain, the statement said.
Whistler pursued Pengelley as he drove north on Henderson Avenue, according to the statement. Pengelley wrecked his vehicle near the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Dunklin Street and fled on foot.
Officers were unable to locate Pengelley at the time, however, Whistler was able to positively identify him from his DOR photo and the fact the two had been friends in the past, according to the statement.
According to the probable-cause statement, the victim reported several items stolen, including a Vizio 32-inch flatscreen television worth $300, a Philips 37-inch flatscreen TV worth $140, 15 pairs of Nike, Adidas and Fila shoes worth $1,500, a jewelry box with jewelry inside worth $400 and three baseball caps worth $120. In total, approximately $2,340 worth of items were stolen, most of which were taken from the victim's bedroom.
The victim informed officers since Pengelley had been released from prison, he had been staying at a nearby apartment.
The tenant Pengelley was staying with informed officers he had allowed Pengelley to stay with him for the past six months after Pengelley was released from prison, according to the statement. Two days before the burglary was reported, Pengelley was informed he had to leave.
The tenant told officers Pengelley and a friend had arrived at the apartment Feb. 1 and began moving items from the tenant's bedroom, according to the statement. Pengelley reportedly kept clothes in the bedroom, but slept on the couch. The tenant said he could hear Pengelley making multiple trips in and out of the apartment before he saw him run in, drop two bags on the floor and run out the front door.
When the tenant went to his bedroom to take some medication, he told officers he saw multiple pairs of shoes, along with other items that "did not belong there." According to the probable-cause statement, officer Spencer recognized a few pairs of shoes as those stolen from the victim. All of the stolen items, aside from the baseball caps, were recovered.
Pengelley is charged with the class B felony of first-degree burglary, the class A felony of first-degree assault, the unclassified felony of armed criminal action, the class E felony of resisting arrest and the class D felony of stealing. Pengelley is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Jail on a no-bond warrant.