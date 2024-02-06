Burglary suspect who evaded police arrested, faces multiple charges

A burglary suspect who allegedly fled from police, wrecked a vehicle and evaded arrest last week was apprehended Monday and faces several charges.

Tyler J. Pengelley, 37, of Cape Girardeau was arrested Monday afternoon by Cape Girardeau police officers, and is charged with first-degree burglary, two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and stealing.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann, at 1:40 p.m. Monday officers conducted surveillance on a business after receiving a report Pengelley was inside. As soon as he exited the business, officers were able to detain Pengelley without incident.

According to a probable-cause statement written by officer Johnny Spencer, the burglary victim contacted police at approximately 3:50 p.m. Feb. 1 and reported signs of forced entry at the back door of his apartment in the 900 block of Bellevue Street. He told the responding officer, Joseph Whistler, he lived alone and no one had permission to be inside the dwelling. When the victim arrived at the apartment, he told Whistler he heard movement inside when attempting to open the front door.

Whistler attempted to enter the residence through the back door. Upon entrance, Pengelley allegedly pushed the door back against Whistler and closed it before fleeing through the residence and leaving through the front door.

Pengelley then entered a maroon 2013 Ford Escape and attempted to flee, according to the statement Whistler ordered Pengelley to exit the vehicle at gunpoint. Pengelley refused and put the vehicle in reverse to distance himself from Whistler before rapidly accelerating toward him, swerving in an attempt to hit him. Whistler attempted to move out of the way, but was struck by the vehicle, reporting swelling to his right hand, and severe arm and shoulder pain, the statement said.

Whistler pursued Pengelley as he drove north on Henderson Avenue, according to the statement. Pengelley wrecked his vehicle near the intersection of Henderson Avenue and Dunklin Street and fled on foot.