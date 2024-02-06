Burglary suspect escapes police, remains at large in Cape

A burglary suspect remains at large following a police chase Monday evening in Cape Girardeau.
According to Sgt. Joey Hann, Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of a burglary near Bellevue and Fountain streets Monday evening. Upon the officers’ arrival, the suspect fled the vicinity in a red SUV.
The suspect refused to pull over for police, and eventually fled from the vehicle on foot near the intersection of Dunklin Street and West End Boulevard. Officers canvassed the area on foot, but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.
The suspect was described as a white male with average build. He was wearing a dark coat at the time of the incident.
Anyone with any information may contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 339-6313, texting “CAPEPD” to 847411, filling out the form online or downloading the “CapePD Tips” app on the Apple App Store for iPhone or Google Play for Android.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.