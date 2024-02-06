All sections
NewsDecember 6, 2022

Burger, Thompson Rehder introduce bills to protect girls' sports

Two lawmakers from Southeast Missouri think only girls should be allowed to compete against girls in middle school and high school. To that end, GOP state Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri, (District 148) and Republican state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (District 27) have pre-filed similar legislation in Jefferson City in preparation for the General Assembly's 102nd Session, which convenes Wednesday, Jan. 4...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Two lawmakers from Southeast Missouri think only girls should be allowed to compete against girls in middle school and high school.

Jamie Burger
Jamie Burger

To that end, GOP state Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri, (District 148) and Republican state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (District 27) have pre-filed similar legislation in Jefferson City in preparation for the General Assembly's 102nd Session, which convenes Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Holly Thompson Rehder
Holly Thompson Rehder
  • Senate Bill 39, introduced by Thompson Rehder on Thursday, Dec. 1, would prohibit a school district or a charter school "from allowing any student to compete in an athletic competition that is designated for the biological sex opposite to the student's biological sex as stated on the student's official birth certificate or other government record."
  • House Bill 183, introduced by Burger also on Thursday, is called "Save Women's Sports Act," with an identical aim as Thompson Rehder's proposed legislation.

The primary intent of both bills, the lawmakers say, is to prevent a boy who is a biological male but who identifies as female from competing in girls' athletics.

"I'm the father of three daughters and they participate in sports," said Burger, who last month was elected as assistant House majority leader.

"I'm dedicated to protecting our female athletes from unfair competition in school sports [and] I think we ought to give them the opportunity to excel against people of their own sex."

Drilling down

The abstract of Thompson Rehder's bill reveals that should her legislation become law, "any school district or charter school in violation of this act shall not receive any state aid or other revenues from the state."

The summary of SB 39 permits an exception to the prohibition.

"A school district or charter school may allow a female student to compete in an athletic competition designated for male students if no corresponding competition for female students is offered or available," according to senate.mo.gov.

State Rep. Bennie Cook, 143rd District Republican of Houston, Missouri, had a bill proposing the same ban on males playing women's sports in 2022 but the measure didn't make it to the House floor.

"[That bill] should have made it across the line last year [but] I do not look for there to be an issue this year. My hope is we can get the legislation out of the Senate before spring," Thompson Rehder told the Southeast Missourian in a text message.

Reaction

Burger said he has only heard positive reaction to news of his bill.

"I have had several phone calls from parents of daughters thanking me for taking this action. I've had just as many phone calls from parents of boys saying they totally agree boys should play against boys and girls against girls," Burger said on Monday, Dec. 5.

"I have not received one adverse call but I'm sure I will, and those folks have the right to voice their opinion. I'm very, very strong about this matter," said Burger, whose reconfigured District 148 will encompass all of Scott County because of redistricting required by the 2020 census.

Local News
