Burger, Thompson Rehder introduce bills to protect girls' sports

Drilling down

The abstract of Thompson Rehder's bill reveals that should her legislation become law, "any school district or charter school in violation of this act shall not receive any state aid or other revenues from the state."

The summary of SB 39 permits an exception to the prohibition.

"A school district or charter school may allow a female student to compete in an athletic competition designated for male students if no corresponding competition for female students is offered or available," according to senate.mo.gov.

State Rep. Bennie Cook, 143rd District Republican of Houston, Missouri, had a bill proposing the same ban on males playing women's sports in 2022 but the measure didn't make it to the House floor.

"[That bill] should have made it across the line last year [but] I do not look for there to be an issue this year. My hope is we can get the legislation out of the Senate before spring," Thompson Rehder told the Southeast Missourian in a text message.

Reaction

Burger said he has only heard positive reaction to news of his bill.

"I have had several phone calls from parents of daughters thanking me for taking this action. I've had just as many phone calls from parents of boys saying they totally agree boys should play against boys and girls against girls," Burger said on Monday, Dec. 5.

"I have not received one adverse call but I'm sure I will, and those folks have the right to voice their opinion. I'm very, very strong about this matter," said Burger, whose reconfigured District 148 will encompass all of Scott County because of redistricting required by the 2020 census.