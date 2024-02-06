All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 1, 2021

Burger, Francis with wish list for revenue from new state gas tax hike

The first increase in Missouri's fuel tax in 25 years takes effect today, the first of several hikes intended to raise Missouri's 17-cent-a-gallon tax to 29.5 cents per gallon in July 2025 and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue to fund road and bridge projects...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The first increase in Missouri's fuel tax in 25 years takes effect today, the first of several hikes intended to raise Missouri's 17-cent-a-gallon tax to 29.5 cents per gallon in July 2025 and generate hundreds of millions of dollars in new revenue to fund road and bridge projects.

The increase taking effect now is 2.5 cents per gallon.

Rick Francis
Rick Francis

Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville, Missouri, (R-145), who was among 104 lawmakers to approve the graduated increases this spring, told the Southeast Missourian on Thursday his initial wish for the money is to see a new bridge connecting Perryville and Chester, Illinois.

Last month, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved an amendment to a statewide transportation improvement plan to fund replacing the nearly 80-year-old bridge at an estimated cost of more than $180 million.

The Chester Bridge, first built in 1942 and which carries approximately 7,000 vehicles daily, has 11-foot lanes crossing the Mississippi River without a shoulder. A new span likely would include 12-foot lanes with shoulders on each side.

"For our rural communities, it is imperative we maintain roads and bridges that our parents and grandparents built," Francis said.

Jamie Burger
Jamie Burger

Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri, (R-148) also voted "yes" on the gas tax hike and wants to see the increased funding go to extending Interstate 57 west toward Dexter, Missouri, and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

"We've been talking about this for many, many years. Right now, if you're coming on I-57 from Charleston toward Sikeston, when you hit I-55, (the road) turns into Highway 60 west. If 57 can continue past the I-55 exchange, there would be more crossovers and more extension of businesses," Burger said Thursday.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Wysiwyg image

Burger said he also wants to see something done with "lettered" roads.

"Our farm-to-market roads are often also used for school bus routes. General maintenance and upkeep on these roads are critical," he said.

"I was on (Route) JJ in Mississippi County not long ago (and) it's about to return to gravel, it's in such bad shape."

Rebate opportunity

Missourians who keep their gas tax receipts going forward will be able to get a refund. The receipts must be kept for three years.

Once per year, state officials say motorists who purchase gas for vehicles weighing less than 26,000 pounds will be able to submit a refund claim equal to the amount of the hike in the gas tax.

Missouri is modeling its refund system after one currently in effect in South Carolina.

The Missouri Department of Revenue is developing an online form for submittal.

At least 29 states have raised fuel taxes since 2013. Missouri's increase would be the first since Virginia lawmakers passed a gas tax increase in March 2020, shortly before the COVID-19 shutdowns.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy