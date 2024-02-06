All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 8, 2023

Burger aims to become state House majority floor leader

State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri, has thrown his hat in the ring for the third-highest position in the Missouri House of Representatives -- majority floor leader. Burger represents District 148, which is coterminous with Scott County. He currently serves as assistant majority floor leader...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) speaks on the floor of the Missouri House in Jefferson City earlier this year. Burger was first elected to the state legislature in November 2020.
Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) speaks on the floor of the Missouri House in Jefferson City earlier this year. Burger was first elected to the state legislature in November 2020.Southeast Missourian file

State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri, has thrown his hat in the ring for the third-highest position in the Missouri House of Representatives -- majority floor leader.

Burger represents District 148, which is coterminous with Scott County. He currently serves as assistant majority floor leader.

"That's been a good thing for me to learn the navigational operations of the House of Representatives," Burger said. "When you put your name in the hat, when you offer to run for these positions, you politick amongst your peers all across the state."

Burger said he envisioned his present position as a way to help elevate him to future ones.

"I thought if I had that experience behind me that would lead me to majority floor leader ... and hopefully lead to speaker at some time in my final two years, my final term," he said.

Members of the Missouri House of Representatives are limited to a maximum of four two-year terms. Burger is currently in the first year of his second term in office.

He said it's quite common for individuals to transition from assistant majority floor leader, to majority floor leader, to speaker of the House over multiple terms.

"You control the legislation that goes on during your tenure as speaker, and it allows you to do a lot of committee assignments, appointments and things of that nature," he said.

Jamie Burger
Jamie Burger
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Jamie Burger
Jamie Burger

Having someone from the Southeast Missouri region in more prominent political positions, Burger added, could also increase awareness of what the region can provide.

"I think being majority floor leader is a very, very powerful position and hopefully would increase Southeast Missouri's view across the state (and) bring things to Southeast Missouri," Burger said. "Once you're in a high-profile position, people start looking at where you came from, what your region has to offer."

As the majority floor leader, Burger said he'd be able to help control debates on the House floor.

Selecting a floor leader

Majority floor leader is an elected position, but not one the voters decide on. Instead, it will be his fellow House Republicans that Burger will have to convince if he is to achieve that position.

The representative said he aims to travel to each district in the state to meet with his colleagues and garner support for him becoming the majority floor leader.

"Our caucus members, we agree about 80% of the time on stuff, so it's not normally about policy directions as much as it is who thinks they can lead our caucus in negotiations with the Senate and move legislation forward that's important to the Republican caucus," he added.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the day after the next House election, Republican and Democrat representatives will convene in Jefferson City, Missouri, and vote on their party leadership.

Republicans currently outnumber Democrats 111 to 51 in the Missouri House.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy