Burger aims to become state House majority floor leader

State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri, has thrown his hat in the ring for the third-highest position in the Missouri House of Representatives -- majority floor leader.
Burger represents District 148, which is coterminous with Scott County. He currently serves as assistant majority floor leader.
"That's been a good thing for me to learn the navigational operations of the House of Representatives," Burger said. "When you put your name in the hat, when you offer to run for these positions, you politick amongst your peers all across the state."
Burger said he envisioned his present position as a way to help elevate him to future ones.
"I thought if I had that experience behind me that would lead me to majority floor leader ... and hopefully lead to speaker at some time in my final two years, my final term," he said.
Members of the Missouri House of Representatives are limited to a maximum of four two-year terms. Burger is currently in the first year of his second term in office.
He said it's quite common for individuals to transition from assistant majority floor leader, to majority floor leader, to speaker of the House over multiple terms.
"You control the legislation that goes on during your tenure as speaker, and it allows you to do a lot of committee assignments, appointments and things of that nature," he said.
Having someone from the Southeast Missouri region in more prominent political positions, Burger added, could also increase awareness of what the region can provide.
"I think being majority floor leader is a very, very powerful position and hopefully would increase Southeast Missouri's view across the state (and) bring things to Southeast Missouri," Burger said. "Once you're in a high-profile position, people start looking at where you came from, what your region has to offer."
As the majority floor leader, Burger said he'd be able to help control debates on the House floor.
Majority floor leader is an elected position, but not one the voters decide on. Instead, it will be his fellow House Republicans that Burger will have to convince if he is to achieve that position.
The representative said he aims to travel to each district in the state to meet with his colleagues and garner support for him becoming the majority floor leader.
"Our caucus members, we agree about 80% of the time on stuff, so it's not normally about policy directions as much as it is who thinks they can lead our caucus in negotiations with the Senate and move legislation forward that's important to the Republican caucus," he added.
On Wednesday, Nov. 6, the day after the next House election, Republican and Democrat representatives will convene in Jefferson City, Missouri, and vote on their party leadership.
Republicans currently outnumber Democrats 111 to 51 in the Missouri House.
