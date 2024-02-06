Burger aims to become state House majority floor leader

State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton, Missouri, has thrown his hat in the ring for the third-highest position in the Missouri House of Representatives -- majority floor leader.

Burger represents District 148, which is coterminous with Scott County. He currently serves as assistant majority floor leader.

"That's been a good thing for me to learn the navigational operations of the House of Representatives," Burger said. "When you put your name in the hat, when you offer to run for these positions, you politick amongst your peers all across the state."

Burger said he envisioned his present position as a way to help elevate him to future ones.

"I thought if I had that experience behind me that would lead me to majority floor leader ... and hopefully lead to speaker at some time in my final two years, my final term," he said.

Members of the Missouri House of Representatives are limited to a maximum of four two-year terms. Burger is currently in the first year of his second term in office.

He said it's quite common for individuals to transition from assistant majority floor leader, to majority floor leader, to speaker of the House over multiple terms.

"You control the legislation that goes on during your tenure as speaker, and it allows you to do a lot of committee assignments, appointments and things of that nature," he said.