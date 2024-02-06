Jeff Shrader owns Advance Guard Militaria in Burfordville, and appears on "Antiques Roadshow," a PBS television show produced by WGBH in Boston that's filmed all over the United States. He appeared on an episode last week, and has shared his expertise with people hopeful to learn more about their treasures for 11 seasons.

Shrader didn't set out to work for "Antiques Roadshow," but it's a path he's glad he's taken.

Shrader, who studied at Southeast Missouri State University, worked for several years at an open-air agricultural museum in Tennessee, but after a downturn in funding, was out of a job.

"Getting fired is a scary thing no one wants to do, but it can also be a really good thing -- it ended up being the best thing that ever happened to me," Shrader said.

Shrader was already a collector of military artifacts, he said, but selling was a bit traumatic.

"I enjoy hunting the pieces," Shrader said. "To put it on your own shelf is one thing, but put it on somebody else's shelf, it's a self-sustaining deal."

Shrader said one of the defining characteristics of "Roadshow" is relentless adherence to a set of ethics. The experts are called appraisers, he said, but that's a bit dangerous.

"I am not allowed to tell the guests, 'I want to buy this piece,'" Shrader said.

Experts are allowed to leave business cards on the table as the guests exit, Shrader said, "but we are not allowed to do deals there at the show. What we're there to do is to give them historical context if we can, and a verbal approximation of value."

The show's producers select who appears on the show, Shrader said, but the experts first hear the guest's story about the item.

"If it becomes apparent that this will be good for television, I will stop them ... and put their name on a list for the producer," Shrader said. If the item and its story fits the show's objectives, Shrader said, the producer might say "yes."

The show's methods create a sense of authenticity, Shrader said, and he appreciates it.

Another element of the show he enjoys is the relationship with people who watch the show.

"It is absolutely like a big family reunion," Shrader said. "Folks stand in line all day. It's hot. But when they come up to your table, they have the biggest smile and are so happy to be there -- and we're grateful to have them."

Some people travel halfway across the country to appear on the show, Shrader said, and that's incredible to watch.

Beyond the guests and appraisers, there's a crackerjack crew, and wonderful volunteers who work long days to keep the action running smoothly, Shrader said.

"It works," he said, simply.

Shrader said he's not guaranteed an item to review.