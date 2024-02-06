Burfordville man arrested on 3 warrants

A Burfordville man was arrested on three separate warrants in Cape Girardeau County early Tuesday morning.
A state Highway Patrol report said Dennis Clark Jr., 43, was taken into custody on warrants for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphenalia and failure to register a motor vehicle. Clark Jr. was taken to the county jail and held in lieu of bond.
