Bunny business: Kneir family raises rabbits for competitions

Kneir said she enjoys helping youth in the area who are interested in competing with rabbits. One way she does this is by helping with scholarships that can help one or two children enter the hobby. She said that to compete in the youth division, youngsters have to be at least 5 years old and have to put the rabbits on the judging table themselves. The youth division then goes up until they age out at 18, and this is where the national scholarships help the youth.

The Cape Girardeau area does not have a big presence in bunny competitions, but Kneir said that during the SEMO District Fair, she is hands-on and helps kids in 4-H clubs.

“They approach us wanting something and I am always really happy to help them with absolutely no problem,” Kneir said.

The bunnies are not just to compete with but can also help in therapy. Kneir said she took a few of her bunnies to Fountainbleau Lodge retirement community in Cape Girardeau recently and that the residents enjoyed them. She hopes to do it again soon.

“It just did some of them so good. You could see their smiles. One lady told me she had a dog at home and that not having her dog was hard, so getting to cuddle a bunny was a really big thing for her,” Kneir said.

With Easter coming up the subject of buying bunnies for children is a topic of conversation. Kneir said she is not the biggest fan of this.

“I know it is a popular thing to do, but a rabbit can live to be 18 years old. So, this is with any live animal, it’s a big commitment. It’s something they need to be thinking about and be prepared for because you’ve got food, you’ve got housing. It’s expensive in the long run, so it is something people need to consider before buying,” Kneir said.

