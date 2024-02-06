BENTON, Mo. — After one of the students at Kelly High School recently attempted to harm themselves on school grounds, the issue of bullying has been raised by some in the district.

As a result, a protest against bullying was rumored to be planned for this morning at the Scott County school.

On Thursday, Scott County superintendent Fara Jones released the following statement to the Standard Democrat:

“The Scott County R-4 schools works diligently to maintain a positive school environment,” Jones said. “The school maintains a bully reporting system that has been successful in identifying, investigating and remediating where bullying has occurred. When investigations are completed, only those who are directly involved are notified. This often gives the public the impression that ‘nothing’ is being done. What the students and parents must realize is that information about other people’s children cannot be shared with them.”

She continued: “This is what often causes the public to assume that nothing is being done when in actuality we cannot legally divulge the information to them. Currently, we are reaching out to groups who specialize in addressing student mental health issues in an effort to provide our staff, students and parents with tools to better communicate and support our children. As we learn more from those professionals, we will share it with our families and we will do everything we can to continue to create a healthy culture at Kelly school.”

Jones provided the Standard Democrat with the following letter she sent home Monday to district parents.

“The Scott County R-4 School District is a community,” Jones wrote. “It is made up of teachers, students, parents and many others who care about student achievement in the classroom, in the band room and on the court and fields. Still, nothing is more important than the safety and well being of our students, and that includes their physical and mental health.

“Recently one of our high school students attempted to harm themselves while on school grounds. Such an incident can be traumatic to students and staff alike.