BENTON, Mo. — After one of the students at Kelly High School recently attempted to harm themselves on school grounds, the issue of bullying has been raised by some in the district.
As a result, a protest against bullying was rumored to be planned for this morning at the Scott County school.
On Thursday, Scott County superintendent Fara Jones released the following statement to the Standard Democrat:
“The Scott County R-4 schools works diligently to maintain a positive school environment,” Jones said. “The school maintains a bully reporting system that has been successful in identifying, investigating and remediating where bullying has occurred. When investigations are completed, only those who are directly involved are notified. This often gives the public the impression that ‘nothing’ is being done. What the students and parents must realize is that information about other people’s children cannot be shared with them.”
She continued: “This is what often causes the public to assume that nothing is being done when in actuality we cannot legally divulge the information to them. Currently, we are reaching out to groups who specialize in addressing student mental health issues in an effort to provide our staff, students and parents with tools to better communicate and support our children. As we learn more from those professionals, we will share it with our families and we will do everything we can to continue to create a healthy culture at Kelly school.”
Jones provided the Standard Democrat with the following letter she sent home Monday to district parents.
“The Scott County R-4 School District is a community,” Jones wrote. “It is made up of teachers, students, parents and many others who care about student achievement in the classroom, in the band room and on the court and fields. Still, nothing is more important than the safety and well being of our students, and that includes their physical and mental health.
“Recently one of our high school students attempted to harm themselves while on school grounds. Such an incident can be traumatic to students and staff alike.
“Our first thoughts are with the student, and we are keeping that young person in our prayers, but it’s important we look deeper at the issue.
“Anytime a person attempts to harm him or herself, it is natural to consider what might have led them to that point. Some may suggest that the school may have a culture that condones bullying.
“As the superintendent, I find it difficult to accept that claim. I know that the school maintains a bully reporting system that has been successful in identifying, investigating and remediating where bullying has occurred.
“Anti-bullying information is shared with students as they move through the school system, and we welcome productive discussion about mental health in the classrooms and in our advisory periods.
“More importantly, we have a caring staff that is very in tune with the young people they serve every day.”
The letter also included websites about bullying prevention and youth suicide prevention.
Pertinent address:
4035 Highway 77, Benton, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.