Bullish Democrats split on best choice for Missouri Senate upset

ST. LOUIS — Democrats are feeling bullish about their chances for an upset in Missouri's U.S. Senate race if scandal-tarred former Gov. Eric Greitens becomes the Republican nominee. But they're divided on which of their two top candidates is the best bet for a victory in November.

Lucas Kunce brings a Marine swagger and a grassroots populism that appeals to some, particularly in outstate Missouri. He's raised more money than any other candidate, Democrat or Republican, each of the last four quarters. Trudy Busch Valentine, a retired health care worker and an heir to the Anheuser-Busch fortune, entered the race late, pledging to take compassion and decency to Washington.

Lucas Kunce, a candidate who is seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate, waves to people along West Florissant Avenue during the Dellwood Juneteenth Parade and Celebration on June 19 in Dellwood, Missouri. David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

With the Aug. 2 primary just days away, Greitens remains among the top contenders on the Republican side, along with Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler. Republican leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, worry Greitens, who was driven from office just a year and a half into his tenure amid swirling investigations, could cost them a safe seat in a reliably red state at a time when they are trying to take back control of the Senate.

Trudy Busch Valentine -- in May 2021 -- is the daughter of the late chairman of the Anheuser-Busch Companies. She officially filed her candidacy for retiring Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's seat March 28. Hillary Levin ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

On the Democratic side, both the state party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee have declined to endorse a candidate. Meanwhile, local Democratic Party leaders who support Kunce or Valentine say electability is a major factor — but they're split on who is the stronger candidate.

In suburban St. Louis, the Jefferson County Democratic Central Committee endorsed Valentine, believing the soft-spoken retired nurse offers the best chance of winning in November.

Committee Chairman Bob Butler is equal parts intrigued and worried about the prospect of Valentine facing Greitens.

"He would be the easiest to run against, yet at the same time he's dangerous enough that, if he wins, he's your U.S. senator, and that's really scary," Butler said.

Andy Leighton, chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Democratic Committee and a Missouri House candidate, supports Kunce. Kunce made his pitch to Leighton and his committee well over a year ago and has often followed up. The Valentine campaign, Leighton said, has never reached out to him.

"He's been out and about. No other candidate that I'm aware of has visited so many places. He's put in the time and created an organization," Leighton said.

Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt announced in March 2021 that he would not seek a third term. Twenty-one Republicans and 11 Democrats are competing in next week's primaries. Beyond Kunce and Valentine, only St. Louis County business owner Spencer Toder has topped six figures in donations.

Adding a wildcard to the November race is the presence of John Wood, a Republican running as an independent with millions of dollars in support from a political action committee headed by former Republican Sen. John Danforth. His presence could split the GOP vote in the general election.

Greitens has generated far and away the most attention in the race. The 48-year-old former Navy SEAL officer was a fast-rising Republican star after winning the 2016 gubernatorial race, but his political fortunes soon nosedived.

In early 2018, he admitted to a 2015 extramarital affair with his hairdresser and was indicted on an invasion-of-privacy charge accusing him of taking a compromising photo of her to use as blackmail.