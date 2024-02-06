Building's roof partly collapses at Memorial Park Cemetery

Emergency personnel responded to a reported collapse of a main building Saturday near the entrance of Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

The report initially indicated the collapse in the cemetery’s mausoleum. But after investigating, firefighters said the partially collapsed structure was a different building near the cemetery entrance.

No one was injured, and emergency personnel placed caution tape around the structure.

Although it was reported to police Saturday by a concerned resident after seeing the partially collapsed structure, cemetery staff have been aware of the building’s collapsed roof since it fell three weeks ago, Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery manager Clark Daniel said.

The cemetery first was notified three weeks ago by former mayor and bugler Norval Randol, who was preparing to play taps at a veteran’s burial that day, he said.