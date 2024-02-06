All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 26, 2017
Building's roof partly collapses at Memorial Park Cemetery
Emergency personnel responded to a reported collapse of a main building Saturday near the entrance of Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau. The report initially indicated the collapse in the cemetery's mausoleum. But after investigating, firefighters said the partially collapsed structure was a different building near the cemetery entrance...
Ben Matthews
Caution tape was placed Saturday around the partially collapsed main building near the entrance of Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
Caution tape was placed Saturday around the partially collapsed main building near the entrance of Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

Emergency personnel responded to a reported collapse of a main building Saturday near the entrance of Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.

The report initially indicated the collapse in the cemetery’s mausoleum. But after investigating, firefighters said the partially collapsed structure was a different building near the cemetery entrance.

No one was injured, and emergency personnel placed caution tape around the structure.

Although it was reported to police Saturday by a concerned resident after seeing the partially collapsed structure, cemetery staff have been aware of the building’s collapsed roof since it fell three weeks ago, Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery manager Clark Daniel said.

The cemetery first was notified three weeks ago by former mayor and bugler Norval Randol, who was preparing to play taps at a veteran’s burial that day, he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Daniel said the roof of the structure collapsed about four times over the course of an hour before the debris settled. Several windows were broken in the building.

The roof collapse damaged the second floor of the building, and cemetery staff are awaiting an inspection by the cemetery’s insurance company and an architect next week.

Daniel said he expects repairs in two to three weeks.

Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery is owned by Ford and Sons Funeral Home. The cemetery was founded in 1932 by Hugo Felix.

bmatthews@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3652

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful ...
Related
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy