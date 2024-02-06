Building's roof partly collapses at Memorial Park Cemetery

Emergency personnel responded to a reported collapse of a main building Saturday near the entrance of Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery in Cape Girardeau.
The report initially indicated the collapse in the cemetery’s mausoleum. But after investigating, firefighters said the partially collapsed structure was a different building near the cemetery entrance.
No one was injured, and emergency personnel placed caution tape around the structure.
Although it was reported to police Saturday by a concerned resident after seeing the partially collapsed structure, cemetery staff have been aware of the building’s collapsed roof since it fell three weeks ago, Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery manager Clark Daniel said.
The cemetery first was notified three weeks ago by former mayor and bugler Norval Randol, who was preparing to play taps at a veteran’s burial that day, he said.
Daniel said the roof of the structure collapsed about four times over the course of an hour before the debris settled. Several windows were broken in the building.
The roof collapse damaged the second floor of the building, and cemetery staff are awaiting an inspection by the cemetery’s insurance company and an architect next week.
Daniel said he expects repairs in two to three weeks.
Cape County Memorial Park Cemetery is owned by Ford and Sons Funeral Home. The cemetery was founded in 1932 by Hugo Felix.
