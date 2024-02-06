Buffalo Wild Wings to open Friday on Siemers Drive

Staff members cleaning, planning, stocking paper goods, technicians counting and running lines, workersï¿½ equipment whining ï¿½ a flurry of activity indoors and out at the new Buffalo Wild Wings location at 211 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau shows theyï¿½re on track to open Friday.

Franchise owner Bill Zellmer confirmed the plan is to open the doors for business following a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The old B-Dubs closed its doors Monday at 2136 William St. in Town Plaza, Zellmer said, so the final move and finishing touches could take place.

Zellmer said heï¿½s excited to see the new place open up.

ï¿½Thereï¿½s a great sense of space,ï¿½ Zellmer said. Ceilings are about double the height of the old locationï¿½s, he said, and the new space is just so much more efficient.

The new location of Buffalo Wild Wings is seen Monday at 211 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Efficiency is important in the restaurant business, Zellmer said.

ï¿½Itï¿½ll feel bigger, more interactive,ï¿½ Zellmer said, since the horseshoe-shaped bar is more centrally located in the new dining area.

And thereï¿½s more of a sports-bar sense to the new spot, he added.

Big televisions over the bar mimic a stadium scoreboard, with a row of smaller televisions underneath. Sports memorabilia from local and national teams line the walls, and yellow jersey-style numbers bedeck the booths.

The waiting area has benches made from working lockers, and padded seats at the bar.