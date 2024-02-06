All sections
NewsMay 15, 2018

Buffalo Wild Wings to open Friday on Siemers Drive

Staff members cleaning, planning, stocking paper goods, technicians counting and running lines, workersï¿½ equipment whining ï¿½ a flurry of activity indoors and out at the new Buffalo Wild Wings location at 211 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau shows theyï¿½re on track to open Friday...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Bill Zellmer stands in the open-air patio Monday atop the new Buffalo Wild Wings, 211 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau.
Bill Zellmer stands in the open-air patio Monday atop the new Buffalo Wild Wings, 211 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

Staff members cleaning, planning, stocking paper goods, technicians counting and running lines, workersï¿½ equipment whining ï¿½ a flurry of activity indoors and out at the new Buffalo Wild Wings location at 211 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau shows theyï¿½re on track to open Friday.

Franchise owner Bill Zellmer confirmed the plan is to open the doors for business following a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The old B-Dubs closed its doors Monday at 2136 William St. in Town Plaza, Zellmer said, so the final move and finishing touches could take place.

Zellmer said heï¿½s excited to see the new place open up.

ï¿½Thereï¿½s a great sense of space,ï¿½ Zellmer said. Ceilings are about double the height of the old locationï¿½s, he said, and the new space is just so much more efficient.

The new location of Buffalo Wild Wings is seen Monday at 211 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau.
The new location of Buffalo Wild Wings is seen Monday at 211 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

Efficiency is important in the restaurant business, Zellmer said.

ï¿½Itï¿½ll feel bigger, more interactive,ï¿½ Zellmer said, since the horseshoe-shaped bar is more centrally located in the new dining area.

And thereï¿½s more of a sports-bar sense to the new spot, he added.

Big televisions over the bar mimic a stadium scoreboard, with a row of smaller televisions underneath. Sports memorabilia from local and national teams line the walls, and yellow jersey-style numbers bedeck the booths.

The waiting area has benches made from working lockers, and padded seats at the bar.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The entire enclosed seating area will be non-smoking, Zellmer added.

ï¿½That will be nice,ï¿½ he said.

A big bonus to the new facility is the patio seating. Not one, but two patios will be available for customers, Zellmer said: one downstairs, an enclosed area with bay doors that can be open in good weather, and the other upstairs.

Itï¿½s an open-air patio, Zellmer said, and itï¿½s a great place to kick back with a beer, watch a Cardinals game on the all-weather televisions, and people-watch.

Thereï¿½s a lot of activity nearby, he said, between Marcus Cape West Cinema, shopping and hotels.

ï¿½We wanted the wow factor for the new location,ï¿½ Zellmer said. ï¿½I think we got it with this.ï¿½

The upstairs patio will seat 45, Zellmer said, and downstairs, about 60 people can be seated at a time.

Thatï¿½s fewer than the old location could accommodate, so, Zellmer said, they hired accordingly ï¿½ about 30 new people, putting their staff at more than 100 full- and part-time workers.

ï¿½Weï¿½re anticipating being busy more often,ï¿½ Zellmer said. ï¿½Weï¿½re by everything here.ï¿½

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Advertisement
image
