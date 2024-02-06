Buffalo Wild Wings to open Friday on Siemers Drive

Staff members cleaning, planning, stocking paper goods, technicians counting and running lines, workersï¿½ equipment whining ï¿½ a flurry of activity indoors and out at the new Buffalo Wild Wings location at 211 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau shows theyï¿½re on track to open Friday.
Franchise owner Bill Zellmer confirmed the plan is to open the doors for business following a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
The old B-Dubs closed its doors Monday at 2136 William St. in Town Plaza, Zellmer said, so the final move and finishing touches could take place.
Zellmer said heï¿½s excited to see the new place open up.
ï¿½Thereï¿½s a great sense of space,ï¿½ Zellmer said. Ceilings are about double the height of the old locationï¿½s, he said, and the new space is just so much more efficient.
Efficiency is important in the restaurant business, Zellmer said.
ï¿½Itï¿½ll feel bigger, more interactive,ï¿½ Zellmer said, since the horseshoe-shaped bar is more centrally located in the new dining area.
And thereï¿½s more of a sports-bar sense to the new spot, he added.
Big televisions over the bar mimic a stadium scoreboard, with a row of smaller televisions underneath. Sports memorabilia from local and national teams line the walls, and yellow jersey-style numbers bedeck the booths.
The waiting area has benches made from working lockers, and padded seats at the bar.
The entire enclosed seating area will be non-smoking, Zellmer added.
ï¿½That will be nice,ï¿½ he said.
A big bonus to the new facility is the patio seating. Not one, but two patios will be available for customers, Zellmer said: one downstairs, an enclosed area with bay doors that can be open in good weather, and the other upstairs.
Itï¿½s an open-air patio, Zellmer said, and itï¿½s a great place to kick back with a beer, watch a Cardinals game on the all-weather televisions, and people-watch.
Thereï¿½s a lot of activity nearby, he said, between Marcus Cape West Cinema, shopping and hotels.
ï¿½We wanted the wow factor for the new location,ï¿½ Zellmer said. ï¿½I think we got it with this.ï¿½
The upstairs patio will seat 45, Zellmer said, and downstairs, about 60 people can be seated at a time.
Thatï¿½s fewer than the old location could accommodate, so, Zellmer said, they hired accordingly ï¿½ about 30 new people, putting their staff at more than 100 full- and part-time workers.
ï¿½Weï¿½re anticipating being busy more often,ï¿½ Zellmer said. ï¿½Weï¿½re by everything here.ï¿½
